Wordle October 21 Answer – Check Today's Answer
Highlights
Check today’s Wordle answer for October 21. Simple hints, solution, and meaning explained for easy understanding.
Wordle players tried a new puzzle on Tuesday, October 21. It’s a five-letter word game that tests your thinking and word skills.
How to Play
You get six tries to guess the word.
After each guess, colors show clues:
Green: Right letter, right place
Yellow: Right letter, wrong place
Grey: Letter not in the word
Hints for Today
Related to fasting
Starts with D
Ends with X
Has 2 vowels
All letters are different
Today’s Answer
The answer is DETOX.
