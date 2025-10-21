  • Menu
Wordle October 21 Answer – Check Today's Answer

Highlights

Check today’s Wordle answer for October 21. Simple hints, solution, and meaning explained for easy understanding.

Wordle players tried a new puzzle on Tuesday, October 21. It’s a five-letter word game that tests your thinking and word skills.

How to Play

You get six tries to guess the word.

After each guess, colors show clues:

Green: Right letter, right place

Yellow: Right letter, wrong place

Grey: Letter not in the word

Hints for Today

Related to fasting

Starts with D

Ends with X

Has 2 vowels

All letters are different

Today’s Answer

The answer is DETOX.

