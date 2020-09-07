World's first phone with snapdragon 732G chip to launch today
Poco X3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor is set to launch today. Know the expected specifications, features, and price of the latest mobile.
Today Poco will launch a new mid-range smartphone called Poco X3. It is the world's first smartphone to bring Qualcomm's recently released Snapdragon 732G processor. The online launch event is scheduled for 5 PM IST. Watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel.
Before launch, Poco has confirmed some features of the phone. For example, NFC will be a big part of the phone. Poco advertises the phone as Poco X3 NFC.
Poco X3 has recently confirmed to come with a 120Hz display. The phone will also have LiquidCool 1.0 Plus technology for better heat management. Other officially revealed features are a 64-megapixel camera with an improved sensor under the hood. It will also have a 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging support.
Separately, Poco X3 has made an early appearance via a leaked hands-on video. The smartphone sports a hole-punch camera on the front. On the back, you have a circular camera module with sensors positioned horizontally in a sub-module.
The Poco X3 will reportedly have a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The screen will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Full HD + resolution.
Poco X3 is likely to be priced around $ 225, which is roughly ₹ 16,000. There may be multiple RAM and storage variants; therefore prices may be different.
After launching Poco X3, Poco is preparing to launch Poco M2 in India. Said to be a cheaper version of M2 Pro, Poco M2 is said to come with a Full HD + screen, four rear cameras, and 6GB of RAM. The phone launches tomorrow in India.