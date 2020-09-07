World's first phone with snapdragon 732G chip to launch today

Today Poco will launch a new mid-range smartphone called Poco X3. It is the world's first smartphone to bring Qualcomm's recently released Snapdragon 732G processor. The online launch event is scheduled for 5 PM IST. Watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel.

Before launch, Poco has confirmed some features of the phone. For example, NFC will be a big part of the phone. Poco advertises the phone as Poco X3 NFC.



Poco X3 has recently confirmed to come with a 120Hz display. The phone will also have LiquidCool 1.0 Plus technology for better heat management. Other officially revealed features are a 64-megapixel camera with an improved sensor under the hood. It will also have a 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging support.



Separately, Poco X3 has made an early appearance via a leaked hands-on video. The smartphone sports a hole-punch camera on the front. On the back, you have a circular camera module with sensors positioned horizontally in a sub-module.

The Poco X3 will reportedly have a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The screen will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Full HD + resolution.



Poco X3 is likely to be priced around $ 225, which is roughly ₹ 16,000. There may be multiple RAM and storage variants; therefore prices may be different.

After launching Poco X3, Poco is preparing to launch Poco M2 in India. Said to be a cheaper version of M2 Pro, Poco M2 is said to come with a Full HD + screen, four rear cameras, and 6GB of RAM. The phone launches tomorrow in India.