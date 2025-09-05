X Expands Encrypted XChat DMs to All Users, Ending Premium-Only Access

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is taking a major step toward secure communication. The company has officially begun rolling out XChat, its encrypted direct messaging service, to all users worldwide. Until now, the feature was available only to Premium subscribers in beta testing.

According to TechCrunch, the service introduces end-to-end encryption and operates separately from the regular inbox. Users can exchange private texts, share media files, create group conversations, pin chats for easy access, and even mark messages as read or unread. Reports suggest that an option for disappearing messages may also be introduced in future updates.

For now, anyone who wants to try XChat needs to opt in. On the desktop version, the option appears in the Messages section as a new Chat tab, located just above Message Requests. On mobile devices, XChat can be found directly in the main navigation panel, positioned above Communities.

Before accessing the feature, users must create a four-digit security code. This additional authentication step ensures enhanced privacy and acts as a safeguard against unauthorized access. Once the setup is complete, users can start chatting only with others who have enabled XChat. Importantly, this new feature does not replace the traditional messaging system altogether—older, non-encrypted conversations are now grouped under a section called Unencrypted.

The move highlights X’s continued focus on reshaping its platform under Elon Musk’s ownership. Alongside encrypted messaging, the company is also experimenting with new ways to display posts in order to reduce echo chambers and diversify user experiences.

Recently, X began testing a system where certain posts that attract “likes” from people with different viewpoints are highlighted to select Community Notes contributors. These contributors are then prompted to rate and give feedback on the post.

Explaining the initiative, X stated: "Starting today, a subset of Community Notes contributors, representing a wide range of viewpoints, will occasionally see a new callout in the product. The callout shows based on early and limited Like signals on the post. Contributors can then rate and provide feedback about the post, helping to develop an open source algorithm that could effectively identify posts liked by people from different perspectives."

Contributors can respond with options such as "I learned something interesting" or "I don’t agree with it." The company believes these signals could help identify posts with broader resonance across communities.

"People often feel the world is divided, yet Community Notes shows people can agree, even on contentious topics. This experimental new feature seeks to uncover ideas, insights, and opinions that bridge perspectives. It can bring awareness to what resonates broadly. It could motivate people to share those ideas in the first place. Ultimately, it could help move the world forward in ways that the people want," the company added.

With encrypted messaging through XChat and efforts to amplify diverse perspectives, X is clearly moving to position itself as more than just a social platform—it is working toward becoming a space for private, secure, and balanced digital conversations.