Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted on BIS Certification: India Launch Imminent?

Xiaomi’s flagship 15 Ultra smartphone could be hitting the Indian market soon. The device was recently spotted on the (BIS) Bureau of Indian Standards certification website, hinting at an imminent launch. This follows the earlier listing of the Xiaomi 15, which debuted alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. However, unlike its sibling models, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is yet to be officially unveiled, even in China, its home market.

For those unfamiliar, Xiaomi typically launches its smartphones in China first before releasing them globally. The BIS listing for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, marked by the model number 25010PN30I, was reportedly approved on December 20. While the BIS does not explicitly confirm the device’s name, earlier reports from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) link this model to the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The global version is expected to bear a similar model number, with the final letter adjusted to ‘G.’

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Expected Features

Xiaomi’s Ultra-series smartphones are known for top-tier hardware, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is no exception. Rumours suggest it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring flagship-level performance. The phone is also expected to feature:

Display: A 2K quad-curved screen for an immersive viewing experience.

Charging: 90W wired charging support alongside wireless charging.

Camera: A 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with a large aperture, complemented by a 1-inch main sensor with an f/1.63 aperture.

Build: IP68 and IP69 certifications, offering enhanced resistance to water and dust.

Battery: Likely to retain a 5,000mAh capacity, similar to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Pricing and Launch Timeline

Although the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the BIS listing signals that the smartphone’s Indian debut could happen soon. Drawing from past trends, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched globally in February 2024 during the Mobile World Congress and entered the Indian market in March 2024. It was priced at ₹99,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

If Xiaomi follows a similar pattern, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could arrive early in 2025, offering Indian consumers a premium device with cutting-edge technology. All eyes are now on Xiaomi for an official announcement.