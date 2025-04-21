Xiaomi Launches Redmi Watch Move – First Made-in-India Smartwatch for Everyday Fitness

Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, today announced the launch of the Redmi Watch Move, its first locally manufactured smartwatch, designed to support users through every part of their day — from fitness and wellness tracking to smart task management and hands-free communication.

Whether you're starting your morning with a jog, checking meeting reminders at work, or managing calls on the move, the Redmi Watch Move is built to enhance how India moves — with comfort, accuracy, and always-on connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “The Redmi Watch Move combines the features that matter most to Indian users — dependable performance, accurate fitness tracking, and a premium yet comfortable design. As our first locally manufactured smartwatch, it reflects our commitment to creating products that are thoughtfully built for the Indian market, while bringing the best of Xiaomi’s technology. With a vibrant AMOLED display and seamless HyperOS integration, it delivers a premium experience for users who want to stay active, organized, and connected throughout their day.”





Start Strong: Your Everyday Fitness Partner

Whether it's a morning workout or an evening walk, the Redmi Watch Move is built to keep up. Featuring 140+ workout modes and 98.5% tracking accuracy powered by Xiaomi R&D, it helps users track runs, monitor calories, or time yoga sessions with confidence. Beyond just stats, the watch offers real-time feedback to help users stay motivated, achieve their daily goals, and build healthier habits over time.

Health That Syncs With Your Life

The Redmi Watch Move brings advanced health monitoring that integrates effortlessly into daily routines. Users can track heart rate, SpO₂, stress, and sleep cycles — including REM — offering deep insights into both day and night wellness. With menstrual cycle tracking, the watch also empowers women to better understand and manage their overall health. Its wellness made intuitive, personal, and accessible.





Brighter Days, Clearer Views

Whether you're out in the sun or checking notifications mid-commute, the 4.69cm (1.85”) AMOLED display ensures exceptional clarity. With 600 nits brightness and a sleek 2.5D curved design, the display stands out for both visibility and aesthetics. The Always-On Display ensures time and essential updates are always visible.

Designed for Comfort. Built for Endurance.

Made for all-day wear, the anti-allergy, anti-bacterial TPU strap sits comfortably on the skin, while the IP68 rating offers resistance to dust and water — ideal for daily commutes, gym sessions, or unpredictable weather. Whether trekking, travelling, or working, the Redmi Watch Move fits in — and keeps up.

Organise More. Stress Less.

With Xiaomi HyperOS, the watch becomes a smart extension of your digital life. It syncs notes, tasks, calendar events, and even real-time weather updates, keeping you informed and prepared throughout your day. The spinning crown enables quick navigation with just one finger — ideal for scrolling through apps and alerts on the move.

Stay in Touch, Even on the Move

From taking Bluetooth® calls to accessing contacts and managing notifications, the Redmi Watch Move ensures you never miss a beat — whether you're in traffic, at the gym, or in a meeting. Plus, with Hindi language support, the experience becomes even more inclusive and accessible to users across the country.

Power That Lasts as Long as You Do

With up to 14 days of battery life, users can go longer without worrying about charging. Even with Always-On Display enabled, the watch delivers up to 5 days of performance. For moments when power is limited, Ultra Battery Saver Mode keeps key features running, ensuring you stay connected wherever you are.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi Watch Move is priced at INR 1,999 and will be available starting 1st May 2025 across Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s Retail. Available in four colours — Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush — the Redmi Watch Move combines performance and personality, allowing users to wear their style on their wrist. Pre-booking for the Redmi Watch Move starts on 24th April 2025.