YouTube Outage: Thousands Report Video Issues on October 16, 2025
Highlights
YouTube went down for users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia on October 16, 2025. Over 293,000 reports came in as users faced problems watching videos. YouTube is investigating the issue.
YouTube stopped working for many people on Wednesday.
Users in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK reported problems.
What Happened
A website called Downdetector showed that over 293,000 people in the US had issues by 8:05 p.m.
People said they could not watch videos.
YouTube Responded
- YouTube said it knows there is a problem.
- The company is looking into what went wrong.
- They have not said what caused the issue yet.
- No Comment from Google
- Google owns YouTube.
- So far, Google has not replied to any questions from the media.
YouTube TV News
YouTube TV and Fox made a short-term deal.
This means users will not lose access to Fox channels for now.
