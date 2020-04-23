Get Ready To Experience All New Features Of Google Duo

It is all about Corona… Be it the websites, newspapers or digital media, everyone is speaking about this pandemic disease and are worried about the health conditions of the people.



Even most of the countries have gone into lock down and thus most of the employees are ordered to work from home. Thus the video calling applications have gained immense usage as the companies are using them for their official meetings and presentations.

Thus, Google Duo application also understood the importance of the video calls in this tough period and has added new features to help all its users to have a hassle-free video call.

We Hans India have collated all the new features in the belowwrite-up for our readers… Have a look!

New Add-Ons Of Google Duo Application:

• Improved video call quality.

• Best connectivity for low band-width video call connections.

• Be it tablets, smartphones, chrome books or laptops, one can easily take a group picture and chare them with their friends who are on the on-going call.

• Photos can be shared automatically with everyone on the group call.

• 12 people get connected with a video call instead of 8 members both on Android and iOS platforms.

• Automatically save messages feature.

Hope these feature will enhance the quality of the video calls on Google Duo!!!

Stay safe at home and rule out Corona!!!