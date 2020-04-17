Samsung Company Develops A Periodic Hand Washing Remainder Application

After coming up with the simple DIY method of maintaining the washing machine, now Samsung company has come with an application which reminds the users about hand wash.

This application has been developed by Samsung Research InstituteOf Bangalore which prompts users to clean their hands. As washing hands with a liquid hand wash is a very basic precautionary measure to stay away from Coronavirus, this way people will always be reminded about the hand wash.

According to WHO and other health officials, people should wash their hands at least for 20 seconds with a liquid hand wash. This steps removes germs from the hands and thus makes us stay away from this deadly virus.

This 'Hand Wash' application allows users also to track their daily hand wash trends making them build a healthy habit over a period. This statement is released by Samsung in its official statement.

Each time the user washes the hands, this application tracks it and also stores the time. Even you will be given the feedback about your wash cycle immediately after 25 seconds of your wash.