Twitter Verification: Are you Eligible to get a Blue Checkmark Badge?

Almost all social media platforms have a verification feature, which has become a badge of authenticity and credibility. Twitter was one of the first to add it, and the platform's blue checkmark remains one of the most sought after.

When verification was first introduced on Twitter, you could fill out a quick form to request it. But so many people made requests that they closed the form and made it so that users had to submit a request through their employer or agent.



Now, after years of promises, Twitter has reopened its verification process so that anyone can request a blue check.



Here's how to get verified on Twitter by submitting a request.



Are you eligible to be verified on Twitter?



For the eligibility of verification, your account must fall into one of the following categories:



Government



News organizations and journalists

Companies, brands and organization

Entertainment

Sports and games

Activists, organizers and other influencers

Twitter has some strict conditions for one who is looking to get approved. It says your account must be authentic, active and notable:



Authentic - This ensures that the account is managed by a real person (or people) who they claim to be. You have to submit an identity verification to prove it.



Active - You need to regularly use the account, break any rules, and have a confirmed email address or phone number with a suitable username and profile picture.



Notable: The account must be associated with a "prominently recognized person or brand," which Twitter classifies into the six categories listed above. If you have significant followers or have been written about in the news, you can qualify even without falling into any of those categories.



Note: Some accounts are not explicitly eligible for verification, including accounts of fictional characters, hate groups, and celebrity parodies.



