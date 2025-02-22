iOS 18.4 Update: Apple Introduces Priority Notifications and Enhanced Apple Intelligence Features

Apple has launched the first beta of iOS 18.4, bringing a range of new features aimed at improving the user experience. One of the most anticipated additions is the Priority Notifications feature, designed to help users manage their alerts more effectively.

What Are Priority Notifications?

Powered by Apple Intelligence, Priority Notifications uses on-device analysis to determine which notifications are most important. Critical alerts are then displayed in a dedicated section at the top of the Lock Screen, ensuring that important messages are always visible—no matter when they were received. This approach replaces the traditional chronological sorting of notifications.

How to Enable Priority Notifications

While Priority Notifications are disabled by default, enabling the feature is simple:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap on Notifications.

Toggle on the Prioritize Notifications option.

Once activated, critical notifications will appear in a separate section on the Lock Screen, helping you stay on top of the most important updates.

Additional Features in iOS 18.4

In addition to Priority Notifications, iOS 18.4 introduces support for ten new languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. The update also enhances Apple Intelligence, further optimizing the overall user experience with smarter, more intuitive features.

This update highlights Apple's continued focus on refining iOS with user-centric features, making it easier to manage notifications and enhance global accessibility.