iQOO Z10 with 7300mAh Battery to Launch in India on April 11

iQOO has officially announced that it will be launching its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z10, in India on April 11th. The standout feature of this new device is its massive 7300mAh battery, which the company claims will be the largest battery ever seen on a smartphone in India.

This is a significant leap from the 5000mAh battery found in the iQOO Z9, and even surpasses the 6500mAh battery of the recently launched vivo T4x. While full details of the iQOO Z10's specifications are yet to be unveiled, the teaser image highlights the phone’s dual rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for enhanced photography.

As per a report from Smartprix, the iQOO Z10 will feature a 6.67-inch quad-curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The camera setup will include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 32MP front camera for selfies. The phone will also support 90W fast charging, and at just 8.1mm in thickness, it promises to be sleek despite the massive battery. Additionally, it will come with an IR blaster for added functionality.

The iQOO Z10 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000, making it a competitive offering in the mid-range segment. More information about the device is expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.