OnePlus 13s Packs Powerful Features in a Compact Design — But Stays Exclusive to India

OnePlus is set to launch its new compact smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, a small but mighty device loaded with high-end features. However, fans outside India might be disappointed — the phone is not coming to Western markets like the US or Europe. Even some of its new AI-powered features will be limited to the Indian market.

Why the limited release? OnePlus appears to be focusing on India’s booming smartphone market, where regulatory hurdles are lighter compared to strict privacy laws like Europe’s GDPR or the complex patent disputes common in the US and Europe. This strategy allows OnePlus to test new technology in a less restrictive environment and avoid costly legal battles.

For those outside India eager to get the 13s, importing might be the only option — but beware of network compatibility issues. The Indian version’s cellular bands may not fully support US carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, which could affect signal quality and 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 13s features a compact 6.3-inch display with impressive specs: up to 1600 nits brightness and an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. It also offers a handy Aqua Touch Glove Mode, letting users operate the phone while wet or wearing gloves.

In terms of design, the 13s closely resembles the OnePlus 13T launched earlier this year in China but offers better balance with a 50/50 weight distribution at 185 grams and 8.1mm thickness for comfortable handling.

Available in three colors—Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk—the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 50 MP main and telephoto lenses and a 32 MP autofocus selfie camera.

Powering the device is the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, shared with top-tier phones like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series. The battery is a surprising 5,850 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, promising solid battery life despite the phone’s small size.

A notable new hardware feature is the Plus Key, introducing OnePlus’ personalized AI space called Plus Mind—a digital memory hub for storing important items, somewhat similar to Nothing’s Essential Space feature. Plus Mind debuts with the 13s and will arrive on the flagship OnePlus 13 later, but it won’t be available in the US or Europe.

The OnePlus 13s will officially launch in India on June 5, 2025. Interested buyers should watch for pricing and availability updates, but if you’re outside India, importing the device may come with challenges.