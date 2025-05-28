Samsung Launches One UI 8 Beta Program, Starting with New Galaxy Foldables

Samsung has officially kicked off the beta program for One UI 8, its latest integrated software platform designed to enhance user productivity and convenience across Galaxy devices. This new upgrade ushers in a fresh era of software intelligence featuring a true multimodal AI agent optimized for Samsung’s diverse device lineup, starting with the newest Galaxy foldable smartphones.

Built in collaboration with Google, One UI 8 is among the first user interfaces to adopt Android 16. The update will initially roll out on the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra in select countries, including Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US, before expanding to other Galaxy devices.

Intelligent AI for a Personalized Experience

One UI 8 introduces a smarter AI experience, building on the Galaxy S25 series’ AI features with three key elements: multimodal interaction, device-specific UX improvements, and personalized proactive suggestions. The AI understands what users are viewing or engaging with, enabling seamless, natural communication. Features like Now Bar and Now Brief will deliver curated insights tailored to individual routines, enhancing daily productivity.

Samsung ensures privacy with robust security via Samsung Knox Vault, which protects sensitive data using a secure processor and memory isolation. Users can also choose on-device data processing for enhanced control, balancing personalization with privacy.

Enhanced Convenience and Connectivity

Beyond AI, One UI 8 includes tools designed for everyday ease. Auracast, a new Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast technology, allows multiple devices such as Galaxy Buds and hearing aids to share audio streams effortlessly via QR code scanning. Repair center visits will become quicker with QR and NFC-enabled customer support registration through Samsung Account, minimizing wait times.

The updated Reminder app offers a streamlined UX, ideal for managing tasks during trips or busy days, including voice-enabled reminders for hands-free use. Quick Share enhancements let users send and receive files instantly with a single tap from the Quick Settings panel.

Join the Beta

Samsung Members app users can sign up now to experience One UI 8’s new features early and get a glimpse of the future of Galaxy AI.