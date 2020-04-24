LG New Smartphone 'Velvet' Will Be Out On 7th May

Recently LG company has dropped a small teaser of its 'Velvet' mobile on its KoreanYouTube channel and made the viewers witness the classic shape of this mobile.

According to the sources, LG 'Velvet 5G' mobile will be out on 7th May. Going with the specifications of this mobile, the company has made it clear that, the raindrop triple camera and asymmetrical curved glass design are the main attractions of the mobile.

We Hans India have jotted down the complete specifications of this mobile… Have a look!

• Screen Size: 6.1-inches

• Screen Resolution: 1440 *3120 pixels

• Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

• Processor: Octacore

• OS: Android v10 (Q)

• RAM: 4 GB

• Internal Memory: 64 GB

• Primary Camera

o 48 MP

o 5 MP

o 2 MP

• Front Camera: 16 MP

• Battery: 4000 MAH

• Bluetooth: v5.0

• Audio Jack: 3.5mm

• Launch Date: 7th May, 2020

So we all need to wait for the official release of this most awaited mobile to know the complete specifications…