Microsoft Surface Pro X, Pro 7 And Surface Laptop 3 Are Now Available In India

Finally, the most awaited Microsoft laptops are now available in India. Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are the most versatile and adaptable laptops. These laptops definitely steal the hearts of many with their light weight and user-friendly specifications.

We Hans India are here with the specifications of these high-end laptops for our readers… Have a look!

Microsoft Surface Pro X Laptop:

• RAM – 8 GB and 16 GB

• Storage – 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants

• Dimensions – 11.3 * 8.2 * 0.28 inches

• Display – 13-inch edge-to-edge display

• Weight – 1.68 pounds

• CPU – Microsoft SQ1

• Display – 13 inches

• Ports – USB-C (2) and 1 Surface connect

• Battery – 13 hours

• Wireless: 802.11 ac Wi-Fi 5 LTE

• Price – 999 $ and 1,299 $

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Laptop:

• RAM – 4GB, 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4x

• Processor - Intel Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G4, Core i7-1065G7

• Storage – 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB variants

• Operating System – Windows 10 Home and version 1909

• Dimensions – 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (8.5mm)

• Display –12.3-inch edge-to-edge display

• Graphics – Iris Plus 940

• Weight – 1.74 pounds, 2.42 pounds with Signature Type Cover, 3.04 pounds total with charger

• CPU – Microsoft SQ1

• Display – 13 inches

• Ports – 1 USB Type C, 1 USB Type A, MicroSDXC reader, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack

• Camera: 5MP front-facing, 8MP rear-facing, w/1080p video

• Battery –4302Wh

• Wireless -WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5

• Colours Available- Platinum and Black

• Price – It is inbetween $675 to $2,099

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3:

• RAM – 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM

• Processor - Intel Core i5

• Storage – 256 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM

• Operating System – Windows 10 Home

• Dimensions – 12.1 *8.8 * 0.6 mm

• Resolution - 2256 x 1504

• Display –13.5-inches edge-to-edge display

• Graphics – Intel Iris Plus

• CPU – Intel Core i5

• Ports –USB 3.0, USB-C, Headphone output and Surface Connect

• Battery – 11.5 hour(s)

• Wireless - Bluetooth 5.0, IEEE 802.11ax

• Colours Available - Platinum

So my dear gadget gurus… Get ready to hold them and enjoy using these high-end laptops.