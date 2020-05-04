Microsoft Surface Pro X, Pro 7 And Surface Laptop 3 Are Now Available In India
Finally, the most awaited Microsoft laptops are now available in India. Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are the most versatile and adaptable laptops. These laptops definitely steal the hearts of many with their light weight and user-friendly specifications.
We Hans India are here with the specifications of these high-end laptops for our readers… Have a look!
Microsoft Surface Pro X Laptop:
• RAM – 8 GB and 16 GB
• Storage – 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants
• Dimensions – 11.3 * 8.2 * 0.28 inches
• Display – 13-inch edge-to-edge display
• Weight – 1.68 pounds
• CPU – Microsoft SQ1
• Display – 13 inches
• Ports – USB-C (2) and 1 Surface connect
• Battery – 13 hours
• Wireless: 802.11 ac Wi-Fi 5 LTE
• Price – 999 $ and 1,299 $
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Laptop:
• RAM – 4GB, 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4x
• Processor - Intel Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G4, Core i7-1065G7
• Storage – 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB variants
• Operating System – Windows 10 Home and version 1909
• Dimensions – 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (8.5mm)
• Display –12.3-inch edge-to-edge display
• Graphics – Iris Plus 940
• Weight – 1.74 pounds, 2.42 pounds with Signature Type Cover, 3.04 pounds total with charger
• CPU – Microsoft SQ1
• Display – 13 inches
• Ports – 1 USB Type C, 1 USB Type A, MicroSDXC reader, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack
• Camera: 5MP front-facing, 8MP rear-facing, w/1080p video
• Battery –4302Wh
• Wireless -WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5
• Colours Available- Platinum and Black
• Price – It is inbetween $675 to $2,099
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3:
• RAM – 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM
• Processor - Intel Core i5
• Storage – 256 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM
• Operating System – Windows 10 Home
• Dimensions – 12.1 *8.8 * 0.6 mm
• Resolution - 2256 x 1504
• Display –13.5-inches edge-to-edge display
• Graphics – Intel Iris Plus
• CPU – Intel Core i5
• Ports –USB 3.0, USB-C, Headphone output and Surface Connect
• Battery – 11.5 hour(s)
• Wireless - Bluetooth 5.0, IEEE 802.11ax
• Colours Available - Platinum
So my dear gadget gurus… Get ready to hold them and enjoy using these high-end laptops.