OnePlus 13 Series Launches as First to Support Jio 5.5G Network

On Tuesday, OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, marking a significant milestone for 5G technology in India. These devices are the first in the country to be compatible with Jio’s upgraded 5.5G network, which utilizes the advanced Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC) technology. This upgrade allows users to experience download speeds exceeding 1Gbps.

James Paterson, Senior Global PR Manager at OnePlus, highlighted the importance of the collaboration with Jio during the launch event. He explained that the OnePlus 13 series supports the revolutionary 5.5G technology, which enables the devices to connect to multiple network cells, potentially even across different towers. This results in faster and more reliable connectivity, making it easier for users to stay updated with real-time data, such as live sports scores.

In a live demonstration, OnePlus showcased the impressive capabilities of the OnePlus 13. When connected to a standard 5G network without 3CC technology, the device achieved a download speed of 277.78 Mbps. However, on Jio’s 5.5G (3CC) network, the same device reached a peak download speed of 1,014.86 Mbps, a remarkable 380 per cent improvement. This enhanced performance depends on the strength of the cellular signal, but the technology promises a significant boost in download speeds across India.

To identify when a device is connected to the 5.5G network, users will notice a "5GA" icon at the top of their screen, indicating access to the highest-speed network available. Notably, there are no special settings required to access Jio’s 5.5G network. Any 5G smartphone compatible with the 3CC technology will automatically connect to the upgraded network.

5.5G, also known as 5G Advanced, is poised to be the next evolution in mobile wireless technology. With faster download and upload speeds, reduced latency, and enhanced reliability, 5.5G promises to revolutionize the mobile experience. Theoretically, this technology can achieve download speeds ranging from 10 Gbps to 20 Gbps, though it currently operates only on standalone (SA) 5G networks.