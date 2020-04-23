Realme Brand Comes Up With New Software Update

The sub -rand of Mi tech giant, Realme has rolled out a software update. This update has been named as v6.0 and it comes with newly optimized features.

Well coming to the features, if the user wants to know more about the current weather, he needs to switch on the GPS system and then enable the weather toggle via app. Then the mobile will be updated with the weather details of your current place.

A few more features of this update are:

♦ Bracelet restart function

♦ Optimizations across UI for the functional interface

♦ Heart rate measurement accuracy

♦ Data synchronization speed

♦ Highs and lows in the temperature by going with a long press on the button

♦ Displaying current temperature in Fahrenheit

This company has announced the release of the update through its online forum and the newly added features will definitely make the devices smarter and allow the users to know more about the weather conditions.