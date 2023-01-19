2,300 Amazon employees receive warning notice

Based on its decision to lay off around 18,000 employees, more Amazon employees may lose their jobs soon. According to a Reuters report, the company sent a new warning notice to 2,300 employees informing them of the layoffs.



According to the United States Labor Law, employees affected by mass layoffs in any company must be notified 60 days before it occurs. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the reports of layoffs at Amazon a couple of days ago. "We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," he wrote in a blog post.

2,300 Amazon employees receive a warning notice

The new round of layoffs is reported to affect people in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica. A memo has been sent to employees. As per a notice filed with the Washington State Department of Employment Security, 1,852 people in Seattle and 448 in Bellevue and Washington will be laid off.

As per a local media report, the layoffs will start in March this year and will have a 60-day transition period in which affected employees will receive pay but will not be affected to work.

Layoffs continue at other tech companies

The situation for many employees remains bleak as layoffs in the tech industry are happening at the speed of light. Microsoft recently announced its decision to lay off 10,000 employees, which surprised everyone. Google-backed companies Dunzo and ShareChat also recently announced their decision to lay people off. Despite this, Google employees are concerned as the company has begun to look closely at their performance.