36 Banned Chinese Apps Make a Comeback in India with New Identities and Owners

Several Chinese apps that were previously banned in India have made a comeback. At least 36 of these apps, including gaming, shopping, entertainment, and file-sharing apps, are now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Some have returned with minor branding changes, while others have changed developers or licensing partners.

Chinese Apps Are Coming Back With New Names and Owners

India had initially banned 267 Chinese apps in 2020, citing security concerns. This included popular names like TikTok, ShareIt, WeChat, and Shein. Another round of bans came in 2022, affecting apps like PUBG and Garena Free Fire. The restrictions were imposed in response to rising tensions between India and China. However, with the change in circumstances, some of these apps have re-entered the Indian market.

Among them, Xender, a file-sharing app, is now available on the Apple App Store as “Xender: File Share, Share Music,” though it remains unavailable on the Google Play Store. Other apps that have made a comeback include streaming platforms MangoTV and Youku, shopping app Taobao, and dating app Tantan. While MangoTV retains its original name, Taobao is now listed as Mobile Taobao, and Tantan has changed its name to TanTan – Asian Dating App.

Shein and Tantan Take Different Paths

Some apps have taken alternative approaches to re-enter India. Shein, previously banned in 2020, has relaunched through a licensing deal with Reliance Retail. All Shein products sold in India will reportedly be manufactured locally, in line with economic policies. The app, rebranded as “SHEIN India Fast Fashion,” was launched on February 1 and is currently operating in select cities, with plans for wider expansion. Reliance also intends to integrate Shein’s offerings into its Ajio platform.

Tantan, a Tinder-like dating app, has returned to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Its iOS version is now registered under TanTan Cultural Development (Beijing), while the Android version is operated by Tantan Hong Kong Limited.

PUBG and Other Gaming Apps Make a Comeback

PUBG, one of the most notable games affected by the bans, was removed from app stores in 2020. It returned in 2021 under the name BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI), but faced another ban in 2022. After talks with authorities, BGMI was reinstated in 2023.

These rebranded and repackaged apps mark a shift in the way Chinese platforms are re-entering India, with some choosing strategic partnerships and others opting to rebrand to comply with regulations.