5 Best Prepaid Plans by Vodafone: Check Out the Benefits

Vodafone is offering several options for its prepaid users in numerous categories like talk time, all-rounder, and unlimited plan.

The talk time plan emphases on calling; the all-rounder category packs offer a combination of internet and calls. In unlimited plan classification, there is no restriction on talk time, though, the amount of internet data available is different from one pack to another. Another benefit is that users are offered Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Checkout the Prepaid Plans by Vodafone:

1. In the talk time category, there is a Rs 10 pack available where users can make calls worth Rs 7.47. For this plan, there is no expiry date, and it ends after the talk time of Rs 7.47 has been utilised.

2. Unlimited pack of Rs 19, comes with the validity of two days, offers unlimited talk time, 100 text messages and 150 MB of internet data. Besides this users also gets additional benefits like Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

3. The all-rounder pack comes for Rs 39 and offers users a talk time worth Rs 30 and delivers 100 MB internet data. This pack comes with a validity of 14 days.

4. This pack comes for Rs 129 and offers unlimited calls, 300 text messages without additional charge and 2 GB of data. It also provides other benefits like Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999, ass this pack is a part of the unlimited plan category.

5. The annual pack comes for Rs 2399; it offers unlimited talk time, 1.5 GB internet data and 100 text messages per day. Users also get benefits like Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.