5G services to rollout on October 12 in India; find details

The 5G spectrum auctions have been held, and the Government of India has already shared the cards. India's most popular telecom operators have been asked to prepare their infrastructure to roll out 5G services in the country as soon as possible. Several reports even suggested that Airtel could be rolling out the first 5G networks in India before the end of August 2022. However, according to a new statement by Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, 5G could release on October 12. In India.



In a PTI report, the Minister said, "We are planning to roll out 5G services rapidly. The telecom operators are working in that regard, and installations are being done. Hopefully, we should be launching 5G services by October 12 and then would further scale up in cities and towns. We will ensure that it remains affordable. The industry is focusing on both urban as well as rural areas."



5G services to rollout on October 12



Previously, it was said that 5G services would be provided in 13 Indian cities at first. The list of cities includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

It is also said that 5G in India could come with affordable prices similar to 4G plans, although Vodafone Idea has hinted that it will charge a premium for these faster services. 5G services are nearly ten times faster than current 4G LTE services, and connection reliability could also be more substantial.

What remains to be seen is when 5G networks will start multiplying in India. Airtel has been hinting about the launch of the first 5G networks since the same August. Vodafone Idea has not yet announced any date but has been informing its customers of it. Reliance Jio, the biggest spender in 5G spectrum auctions, has yet to announce the 5G launch date. However, we expect to see some announcements at the Reliance AGM event, which could also oversee the JioPhone 5G and JioPhone Next 5G announcements.



