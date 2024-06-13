Aadhaar Update: Free Update Last Date is June 14; How to do it Online

Tomorrow, June 14, 2024, marks the last day for Indian residents to update their Aadhaar details online without incurring any charges. The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) is urging citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents. Ensuring these details are current will help avoid any future inconvenience and the need to pay fees.

Updating Aadhaar information is more than a mere formality; it is essential for maintaining uninterrupted access to various government services and financial systems. The Aadhaar card, with its unique 12-digit identification number, is a critical tool for identity verification across multiple platforms. Keeping your Aadhaar details up to date helps prevent identity duplication and detect fraudulent activities, thus enhancing security and efficiency in service delivery.

Aadhaar Update: Why is it Crucial

According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, individuals must update their POI and POA documents every ten years from their Aadhaar enrollment date. This requirement also extends to updating children's biometric details on their Blue Aadhaar card at ages 5 and 15. Regular updates ensure that the Aadhaar database accurately reflects any changes in personal information, such as address, name, or marital status.

Aadhaar Update: How to Update Your Aadhaar Online

1. Visit the UIDAI Website: Go to [uidai.gov.in](https://uidai.gov.in) and select your preferred language.

2. Navigate to the Update Section: Click on the "My Aadhaar" tab and choose "Update Your Aadhaar" from the dropdown menu.

3. Access Document Update: On the "Update Aadhaar Details (Online)" page, click "Document Update."

4. Login: Enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha code, then click "Send OTP" to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click "Login."

5. Update Details: Choose the demographic details you want to update (such as name, address, and date of birth) and accurately fill in the new information.

6. Upload Documents: Click "Submit" and upload scanned copies of the required documents to support your update request.

7. Submit Request: Submit your update request. You will get an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS to track the status of your request.

After June 14, 2024, updating Aadhaar details online will incur a fee of Rs 25, while offline updates will cost Rs 50. Don't miss this opportunity to update your Aadhaar for free and ensure your information remains accurate and up to date.