Adobe Project Indigo Adds iPhone 17 Support, Selfie Camera Still Disabled

Adobe’s much-loved computational photography app, Project Indigo, has finally rolled out support for Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series—though not without a few compromises. The app, known for its softer and more natural image processing compared to Apple’s default camera, struggled to adapt to the iPhone 17’s new square-format front-facing sensor.

For nearly a month, Project Indigo users were unable to use the app on the new iPhones. “Adobe was working behind the scenes to get things up and running,” the company stated on its community forums, acknowledging user frustration. To expedite compatibility, Adobe has temporarily disabled access to the front-facing camera.

“The decision to turn off access to the front-facing square camera sensor is a temporary solution,” the company confirmed. With this workaround, users can now enjoy the app’s signature rear-camera processing on their iPhone 17 devices.

However, full selfie camera functionality will only return after Apple’s upcoming iOS 26.1 update, which promises to restore compatibility. Despite the setback, Project Indigo continues to gain traction among photographers who appreciate its distinctive aesthetic and fine-tuned computational approach—proving that even with temporary hiccups, Adobe’s innovation remains a favourite among mobile photography enthusiasts.