AI Appreciation Day 2024: Industry Experts Celebrating the Brilliance of AI

Every year on July 16, we celebrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) Appreciation Day, a time to acknowledge and admire the remarkable advancements in AI. From making daily tasks easier to transforming entire industries, AI has become an indispensable part of our lives.

For those unfamiliar, AI is a branch of computer science dedicated to creating systems that can perform tasks typically requiring human intelligence. Whether it's your smartphone's voice assistant or those eerily accurate Netflix recommendations, AI is ubiquitous, enhancing our lives in numerous ways.

This day isn't solely for tech enthusiasts (though we certainly appreciate you!). It's an opportunity to honour the brilliant minds behind AI innovations and to engage in discussions about ethical and privacy considerations as AI continues to evolve—after all, with great power comes great responsibility. One of the most notable advancements in AI recently is the development of Large Language Models (LLMs). These models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot, and Google's Gemini, excel in understanding and generating human-like text.

Padmakumar Nair, CEO & Co-founder of Ennoventure, Inc.





On this Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day, we recognize the transformative power of AI in reshaping our world and enhancing our daily lives. This year's theme, "AI 4 Society," underscores AI's pivotal role in cultivating a society that is not only more innovative but also more reliable and inclusive. Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant dream; it is a present reality driving progress and positive change across all sectors.



At Ennoventure, Inc., our mission is to use artificial intelligence's transformative potential for the good of society. Our solutions are carefully crafted to safeguard customers and businesses while guaranteeing the safety and authenticity of products in international marketplaces. We want to stimulate innovation and have a beneficial social impact by placing a high priority on ethical and responsible AI development. Our goal is to use AI to make the world a safer and more inclusive place.

As we navigate the complexities of AI governance, our commitment to ensuring that AI serves as a force for encouraging innovation, security, and trust in every community we touch remains unwavering. We believe that by working together, we can create a future where AI serves as a powerful tool for enhancing the quality of life for everyone."

Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ProcessIT Global





In today's digital era, the sheer volume of data processed by organizational networks makes manual monitoring and establishing security a formidable challenge. Traditional cybersecurity approaches struggle to keep pace with the constantly evolving and sophisticated threat landscape. AI solutions, however, leverage advanced algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time and provide 24/7 security monitoring. On this AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate the incredible advances AI has made in securing our digital networks. AI excels in strengthening threat detection and prevention, enabling real-time monitoring, and enhancing incident response capabilities. At ProcessIT Global, we recognize the immense potential AI holds in building a secure and safer digital future for both organizations and individuals, and we remain committed to harnessing its power.



Chetan Jain, Founding Executive Director, and Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise





On AI Appreciation Day, we at Inspira Enterprise, reaffirm our commitment to leveraging AI to create a positive societal impact. AI-powered security systems excel in detecting and analyzing vast datasets, and quickly identifying potential threats. By combating sophisticated threat actors and enhancing threat detection, AI streamlines security processes improves incident response times and minimizes human intervention and fatigue. The rapid integration of AI in cybersecurity is reshaping governance and user interaction. By harnessing AI ethically and transparently, we are not just advancing technology but also fostering innovation and inclusivity that transcends boundaries.

Chinmay Hegde, Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Director of Astrikos.ai







Under the central government's ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Program, India’s infrastructure sector will be fuelled by planned investments worth USD 1.4 trillion by 2025. This massive growth demands a substantial workforce, both technical and non-technical, to ensure these projects succeed. However, the shortage of skilled labour in the sector is a growing challenge, with employability remaining a significant hurdle.

With new airports, roads, and other infrastructure projects slated for this year, the solution to the manpower crisis lies in harnessing Infra-AI technology. The year 2024 will be a critical milestone in AI's evolution, as Infra-AI has the potential to create more efficient, resilient, smarter, and sustainable infrastructure systems by integrating machine learning, IoT, and other advanced technologies. Infra-AI can also provide real-time data analytics and predictive models, monitor carbon emissions, identify inefficiencies, forecast ambient temperature requirements, and optimize energy output. These capabilities empower administrators in planning, monitoring, and decision-making. On AI Appreciation Day 2024, we at Astrikos.ai celebrate AI's vital role in ensuring the enduring success of sustainable infrastructure projects.

Debdoot Mukherjee, Head of AI and Demand Engineering, Meesho





On AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate the tremendous progress this technology has made, particularly in the realm of e-commerce. At Meesho, we uphold AI as a key catalyst for innovation, efficiency, and personalized experiences.



The next generation of AI, Gen AI, has pushed the boundaries of what's possible. From intelligent product recommendations to streamlined logistics, AI is simplifying the e-commerce experience for both businesses and consumers. We're excited to leverage this potential even further.

By harnessing the advanced capabilities of Generative AI, we've seen unprecedented growth in creating tailored shopping experiences, optimizing supply chains, and providing unparalleled customer support to our users. By leveraging AI comprehensively, we look forward to enhancing the e-commerce experience for millions of users across the country, making shopping more accessible and enjoyable.

Pranavan S, Founder & CEO, Control One AI





Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing sectors with unparalleled efficiency and precision. AI's integration with physical agents and slow-moving equipment exemplifies its role in optimizing real-time operations. AI is enabling unprecedented levels of efficiency and precision in real-time operations, particularly for physical AI agents and slow-moving equipment utilised in a variety of industries. Advanced algorithms allow these AI agents to function with unparalleled accuracy and efficacy, optimizing jobs that previously required meticulous attention and lowering operational costs.

The integration of AI into slow-moving equipment and physical AI agents is a big step towards intelligent automation. It empowers human operators by freeing them from repetitive or risky jobs, allowing them to concentrate on more strategic operations. This collaboration not only improves operational efficiency but also promotes safer working conditions and better resource allocation.

AI is more than just automating operations; it is changing how industries handle complicated tasks and operational challenges. As AI advances, its impact on physical AI agents and slow-moving equipment promises to usher in a new era of innovation, productivity, and dependability across a variety of industries.

Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and Founder, SiMa.ai





Today, AI has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of our daily routines, enhancing efficiency, personalization, and decision-making across various domains. It has become an integral part of our everyday lives, impacting sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, and entertainment, among others. While significant AI innovations have already occurred in the cloud, the future lies in advancing AI at the edge, providing essential support for mission-critical work such as unmanned drones and medical devices. Also, the rise of smaller, use case-specific AI models will lead to more localized generative AI services. As AI's role in our world continues to expand, it becomes crucial to ensure its responsible and ethical use.



Aligned with this year's theme, "AI for Society," it is crucial to ensure that AI development and deployment prioritize ethical considerations, transparency, and inclusivity. “AI for Society” emphasizes leveraging technology to solve real-world problems, creating a future where innovation and compassion coexist to build a more equitable world. By focusing on responsible AI practices, we can harness the full potential of AI technologies to benefit everyone, driving positive global change and fostering trust in AI systems. This commitment to ethical AI will help create a future where AI serves as a force for good, improving lives and communities worldwide.

Dr Sabine Kapasi, Co-Founder and MD at Enira Consulting





As we celebrate AI Appreciation Day, we recognize its profound influence in healthcare. AI's advanced algorithms and machine learning models have catalyzed a paradigm shift, enabling precise diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and predictive insights that were once unimaginable. From image recognition in radiology to genomic analysis in precision medicine, AI has not only augmented medical expertise but also accelerated research and development. Today, we commemorate AI's role in redefining healthcare delivery and enhancing patient outcomes, heralding a future where innovation continues to redefine the boundaries of medical science.

Joy Sekhri, Vice President, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions, South Asia, Mastercard





In today’s digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in securing financial transactions. Every time a consumer swipes a card, taps a phone, or clicks 'complete purchase’, AI is working behind the scenes to prevent fraud. The growing sophistication of cyberattacks requires equally advanced countermeasures. AI's ability to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time allows organizations to detect even subtle anomalies and prevent fraud before it happens. Mastercard leverages AI to safeguard billions of transactions annually. The company’s AI-powered cybersecurity solutions have prevented over $35 billion in fraud losses globally in the last few years. Mastercard also leverages behavioural solutions to detect automation and prevent account takeovers. Moving forward, a collaborative approach by various stakeholders in the ecosystem will be essential to stay ahead of the evolving cybersecurity threats and ensure consumer safety.

Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG





The AI decade has just begun, and we must recognize and emphasize practical applications over technological breakthroughs. With an increase in AI application, mitigating risks and deployment complexities becomes crucial for organizations looking to expand and enhance their operations. At Lenovo, our goal is to deliver AI to your data efficiently and responsibly. This AI Appreciation Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to a ‘’Hybrid AI’’ vision ensuring AI is accessible, fair, and inclusive to all.



Today, 57% of Indian CIOs see AI as a game changer but face the biggest deployment challenges that are identifying the right business use case and skilled AI talent. Lenovo’s ongoing $1 billion investment in delivering a comprehensive AI-ready portfolio, spanning from pocket to cloud, accelerates large-scale AI deployment. Additionally, our ‘AI Fast Start’ for AI Innovators offering 165+ deployment-ready solutions, and 8-GPU systems quickly demonstrates AI value across industries.

As business needs expand, hybrid Smarter Infrastructure effectively manages AI complexities. Moreover, it enables them to generate and process data in real-time helping them to improve, innovate, and enhance superior customer experience. Ushering in this new era of AI, businesses must develop and evolve the entire industrial ecosystem to ensure AI is accessible across all development and application stages. Everyone should benefit from these advancements in a more sustainable future created through smarter AI.

Mayank Baid, Regional Vice President, India, Cloudera





In India, AI is no longer a new technology or concept, but a part of India's digital progress as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. While 2023 was centered on AI quality and capabilities, 2024 is geared toward delivering tangible value. To achieve this, businesses are developing custom AI solutions to maximize the technology's benefits. However, many Indian organizations still struggle to integrate AI models with business data and deploy LLMs efficiently. These challenges delay the realization of AI's full potential, preventing businesses from maximizing data value, driving revenue, and optimizing costs. Additionally, the lack of accessible AI-driven tools for data analysis hinders the extraction of valuable insights.



At Cloudera, we fully understand this and constantly work towards addressing these gaps to better equip our customers to make data-driven decisions. We have recently introduced AI-driven assistants, including SQL AI Assistants, an AI Chatbot in Cloudera Data Visualization, and Cloudera Copilot for Cloudera Machine Learning. These tools accelerate AI development, democratize access to insights, reduce data management costs, and enable new use cases, empowering businesses to fully leverage their data.

Recently, an Indonesian bank, OCBC, has chosen Cloudera to support their vision of becoming a digital-first bank, enhancing customer experiences. The bank aims to leverage Cloudera's hybrid data platform for generative AI, data management, and analytics. This partnership will aid The bank’s data science team integrated their data lake with various applications, enabling the delivery of advanced AI models and personalized customer recommendations.

Sreejith AR, Global Head of Middleware Data Product & Services, Head of Creation Platform & Shared Services – APAC, Amadeus





In an era where one-size-fits-all no longer cuts it, travelers crave unique experiences. Gen AI is today solving this by providing hyper-personalized search results to real-time recommendations, unlocking a new era of travel. At Amadeus, we are leveraging Gen AI to make the experience of travel better, for everyone, everywhere. We are empowering travel providers and sellers worldwide, to enable them to deliver smarter, more personalized travel experiences to their customers. Our APIs empower travel innovators to develop AI-based applications that not only innovate with new features but also introduce disruptive business models, fundamentally reshaping the travel experience. For instance, our Cytric solution offers conversational flight search, allowing travelers to book trips in natural language and inquire about travel policies and costs effortlessly. Amadeus Hey! builds brand loyalty post-trip through smart campaign management, keeping travelers inspired and engaged. In fact, AI's impact extends beyond travel enhancements; it revolutionizes customer support by automating responses, providing instant and accurate information, thereby enhancing satisfaction and reducing the workload on support teams.



Looking ahead, AI-powered customer service promises heightened empathy and efficiency, establishing unprecedented standards in customer experience across the industry. AI brings transformative services to travelers' fingertips, facilitating smarter choices, stress-free journeys, and seamless experiences. At Amadeus, we extend AI's benefits not only to our customers but also integrate AI tools like Copilot to empower our employees, unlocking their full creative and productive potential. At Amadeus, we ignite a culture of relentless innovation and unparalleled efficiency that will transform the travel industry.

Karthik Rajaram, Area Vice President and General Manager, India, Elastic





As India's digital economy rapidly expands, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seen significant growth, redefining the country's technological capabilities and social impact. From simplifying mundane tasks to solving complex global challenges, AI has seamlessly integrated into various aspects of our personal and work lives, driving efficiency and innovation and revolutionizing industries.



Among the various applications of AI, Search AI stands out as a game-changer. Taking the precision of search and the intelligence of AI, Elastic has helped many organizations interact with and derive value from their data, to get answers that are faster, smarter, and more efficient.

In healthcare, it is helping medical professionals quickly access critical patient information, research studies, and treatment plans, enabling better diagnosis and care. In business, it is empowering companies to swiftly uncover actionable insights from vast data pools, enhancing decision-making, customer service, and operational efficiency. Additionally, it assists IT and security teams in real-time threat identification and helps businesses offer more targeted customer support.

Yet, as we celebrate AI and its achievements, it is also crucial to emphasize our responsibility in ensuring its ethical application. Elastic is deeply committed to AI's ethical development and deployment, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and fairness. Our vision is to harness the power of Search AI while preventing biases and ensuring equitable benefits for everyone.

On this AI Appreciation Day, let us celebrate the extraordinary advancements in AI technology and the positive impact it has on our lives. Let us commend the innovators and visionaries who make these advancements possible. At Elastic, we are thrilled to be part of this journey, transforming how the world searches, accesses, and interacts with data.”