Airtel Brings Limited-Time Festive Offers with OTT Benefits and Extra Data
Highlights

In celebration of the upcoming festivities in the country, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today launched special promotional offers for its prepaid customers.

Valid only for 6 days, from 6th September 2024 - 11th September 2024, the limited period “#FestiveOffer” will give customers a host of benefits on 3 specially curated packs of Rs. 979, Rs. 1029 and Rs. 3599.

The prepaid plans are loaded with special benefits on voice, data and OTT streaming services:

Prepaid plan

Current pack benefits

Limited period add-on benefits

Rs. 979

2GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, valid for 84 days

10GB data coupon valid for 28 days

Rs. 1029

2GB data/day, unlimited calls, Disney + Hotstar, valid for 84days

22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, 10GB data coupon valid for 28 days

Rs. 3599

2GB data/ day, unlimited calls, valid for 365 days

22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, 10GB data coupon valid for 28 days

Airtel has rolled out three new prepaid recharge plans, each with attractive offers. The Rs 979 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and access to 22+ OTT services on Xstream Premium, valid for 84 days. Users also get an extra 10GB data coupon, valid for 28 days.

For Rs 1,029, Airtel provides 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 22+ OTT services, and an additional 10GB data coupon.

The long-term Rs 3,599 plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls for 365 days, and similar OTT benefits, along with a 10GB data coupon valid for 28 days.

