Live
- CM Revanth Reddy Mourns Jitta Balakrishna Reddy
- Thalapathy Vijay ranks second in tax-paying celebrities list for 2023-24
- ‘Speed220’ review: Balances romance and action
- Hyderabad’s luxe scene expands with the launch of Diraa Lifestyle
- Low Pressure Area forms over Bay of Bengal, parts of AP to receive rains
- TFI notables unite to support flood victims in AP &Telangana
- No one to approach if anything happens to women in Sandalwood, says Sanjjanaa Galrani
- Vadodara workers demand compensation after floods displace thousands
- Researchers develop new method to predict severity of breast cancer
- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress, may contest Haryana polls
Just In
Airtel Brings Limited-Time Festive Offers with OTT Benefits and Extra Data
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today launched special promotional offers for its prepaid customers in celebration of the upcoming festivities.
In celebration of the upcoming festivities in the country, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today launched special promotional offers for its prepaid customers.
Valid only for 6 days, from 6th September 2024 - 11th September 2024, the limited period “#FestiveOffer” will give customers a host of benefits on 3 specially curated packs of Rs. 979, Rs. 1029 and Rs. 3599.
The prepaid plans are loaded with special benefits on voice, data and OTT streaming services:
Prepaid plan
Current pack benefits
Limited period add-on benefits
Rs. 979
2GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, valid for 84 days
10GB data coupon valid for 28 days
Rs. 1029
2GB data/day, unlimited calls, Disney + Hotstar, valid for 84days
22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, 10GB data coupon valid for 28 days
Rs. 3599
2GB data/ day, unlimited calls, valid for 365 days
22+ OTT on Xstream Premium, 10GB data coupon valid for 28 days
Airtel has rolled out three new prepaid recharge plans, each with attractive offers. The Rs 979 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and access to 22+ OTT services on Xstream Premium, valid for 84 days. Users also get an extra 10GB data coupon, valid for 28 days.
For Rs 1,029, Airtel provides 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 22+ OTT services, and an additional 10GB data coupon.
The long-term Rs 3,599 plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls for 365 days, and similar OTT benefits, along with a 10GB data coupon valid for 28 days.