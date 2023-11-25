Airtel offers Rs 1499 prepaid plan with 5GB daily data, free Netflix

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new prepaid mobile plan that combines unlimited 5G data with a free basic Netflix subscription. This unique package, currently Airtel's only such offer for prepaid users, is now available nationwide for high-speed internet with OTT benefits.



According to Telecom Talk, Airtel has added a new prepaid plan with an offer of Rs 1499. Although the company has not made any official announcements regarding this plan, the telecom operator has quietly added the new plan to its website and mobile app listings. Look at all the offers on Airtel's Rs 1499 prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs 1499 Plan

Airtel's latest Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge plan offers 5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS daily, all valid for 84 days. The plan also includes a variety of additional benefits, including a free basic Netflix subscription, unlimited 5G data access, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, free Hellotunes, and access to Wynk Music. It is worth noting that the standalone cost of a basic Netflix subscription in India is Rs 199; However, Airtel is offering it as an add-on offer that allows users to save on additional subscription costs.

Airtel prepaid subscribers can access their free basic Netflix subscription through the Airtel Thanks app, which is similar to the process for claiming unlimited 5G data benefits. To take advantage of it, navigate to the "Discover Thanks Benefits" section within the app, where the Netflix benefit is displayed. Tap the "Claim" button followed by a simple "Poceeed" confirmation to activate a Netflix subscription on your mobile number.

Notably, the included basic Netflix subscription remains valid for the full 84 days of the prepaid plan. According to Airtel policy, "For Prepaid, the benefit will continue as long as the customer stays on a Netflix eligible recharge & as per recharge validity."