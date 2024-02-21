Airtel strengthens its retail footprint in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, today, announced that it has launched one new, next-gen Company owned stores in the city of Vijayawada. The new storethat has come up in Pattabhipuram will strengthen Airtel’s retail presence and will offer unparalleled service experience to customers. The stores will also showcase Airtel’s cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio.

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighborhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel’s offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, 5G Plus etc. With a vision to deliver unparalleled service experience, the store-staff, referred to as ‘Airtel Friends’ are trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel’s portfolio including mobile, broadband and DTH.

Commenting on the expansion Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel, said, “Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state ofAndhra Pradesh. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighborhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Andhra Pradesh continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market.”

Airtel has been ramping up its offline presence over the past couple of years, fortifying its retail presence in the country. The Company currently has 1500 stores nationally.

About Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data center services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication. For more details, visit www.airtel.com