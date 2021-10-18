Alert! This Dangerous Windows 10 Bug has Hit Windows 11

Windows 11 was released two weeks back, but the company's long-awaited update has had its fair share of bugs along with the useful new features it offers users. With the arrival of Windows 11, users with AMD chipsets have been hit by performance drops, while other bugs have also appeared. The latest Windows 11 bug that is affecting users is the PrintNightmare bug. This is the same Windows 10 bug that caused huge headaches for users before the official release of Windows 11.



Microsoft has already patched the vulnerability more than once, but the company has identified three new issues affecting the system in Windows 11 and Windows 10, according to a report by Bleeping Computer. The PrintNightmare bug is now causing problems for users trying to install a new printer.

Some of the problems that users face include being unable to add a new printer using an HTTP connection or trying to connect to a printer using the Internet Printing Protocol. Similarly, print server clients may not be able to receive custom print properties, which can also cause problems during printing. These are undoubtedly notable issues that can have a massive impact on businesses and corporations, especially those that rely on print.

According to the report, the following versions of Windows are affected by printer problems: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (21H1, 20H2, 2004, 1909, 1809, 1607), Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB, and Windows 11 21H2. Similarly, Windows Server version 2022 is affected, as are previous versions dating back to Windows Server 2008 SP2. Unfortunately, at this point, it appears that Windows users will have to wait for a permanent fix, as the flaw itself is significant enough that Microsoft has had to disable a specific functionality until it is fully fixed.