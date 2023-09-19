Alert! Use the Right USB-C Cable for your iPhone 15; Know why



Apple launched its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12 at the Wonderlust event. The company announced several new additions and improvements for the new generation, including the transition to the USB-C type charging port from the old Lightning port on all newly launched devices. According to recent reports, Apple is urging iPhone 15 users to use safety-compliant USB-C cables to keep their new iPhone safe. Learn more about the warning here.

Safety rules for iPhone 15 USB-C cables

According to a report from Express UK, iPhone 15 owners are advised to be extremely cautious when using a USB-C cable as it could cause severe damage to their device if it does not adhere to Apple's strict safety guidelines. The USB-C charging port is the first on all iPhones, and many users may not be aware of the consequences of using an incompatible charger.

According to a report from the New Times, not all USB-C cables are similar. The iPhone Lightning cable, for example, has two chips, one of which has Apple authentication and the other acts as a fuse that isolates damage to the charger and iPhone during electricity fluctuations. Regarding USB-C cables, not all cables are made with the exact protection mechanisms, and some cheap chargers can damage an iPhone 15.

To protect your iPhone 15 from any malfunctions caused by chargers, Apple recommends using chargers with an MFi board; these chargers are certified by Apple and can be used for all Apple products. Also, if you use other brands' chargers, ensure they meet specific safety standards. Ensure your charging setup includes a sturdy cable and a high-quality charging block.

Changing from Lighting charging to the USB-C port may be a new experience for iPhone users. However, Apple assures that the change will bring various benefits and improve the user experience.

The iPhone 15 lineup is now available for pre-order and will go on sale starting September 22, 2023. So, purchase its USB-C adapter and cable for fast and safe charging. Additionally, iPhone users can also opt for wireless charging to avoid such mishaps altogether.



