Alibaba Unveils Qwen 2.5 AI Model, Claims It Surpasses DeepSeek-V3

Alibaba has stepped up its AI game by launching Qwen 2.5-Max, its latest artificial intelligence model. The company claims this new model surpasses DeepSeek-V3, a leading AI model developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek. Notably, Alibaba unveiled Qwen 2.5 on the first day of the Lunar New Year, when most businesses in China are closed, underscoring the urgency of keeping up with the AI race.

DeepSeek has been making waves in the AI industry, particularly with its DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1 models. When DeepSeek released its AI assistant powered by V3 on January 10 and its R1 model on January 20, it sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley. Investors began questioning the high costs of AI development as DeepSeek's low-cost, high-efficiency approach challenged the business strategies of major AI firms in the U.S.

DeepSeek's rapid rise has also fueled intense competition within China. Two days after the launch of DeepSeek-R1, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, unveiled an upgrade to its flagship AI model. ByteDance claimed that its model outperformed OpenAI's o1 in the AIME benchmark test, which evaluates an AI's ability to understand and respond to complex instructions.

DeepSeek stated earlier that its R1 model matched OpenAI's o1 in several key performance benchmarks. With the industry's biggest players constantly pushing the limits, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged DeepSeek's progress, calling it "impressive" while also hinting at even more advanced AI models from OpenAI in the future.

The race for AI dominance is heating up, and Alibaba's Qwen 2.5-Max is the latest move in this high-stakes battle.