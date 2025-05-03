Altman and Musk Battle to Build the Ultimate ‘Everything App’

Sam Altman and Elon Musk are no longer just rival forces in the AI world—they're also racing to develop what Silicon Valley calls the ultimate “everything app.” This holy grail of tech would combine financial tools, social networking, commerce, gaming, and more into a single, seamless platform.

Earlier this week, Sam Altman unveiled more of his ambitious vision, not as the CEO of OpenAI, but as the co-founder and chairman of Tools for Humanity, the organisation behind Worldcoin. Now available in the U.S., Worldcoin distributes cryptocurrency to individuals who scan their eyes using specialised orbs, which are being deployed in retail stores across the country. But this is only one piece of a much larger puzzle. The long-term goal? To power a super app that could directly rival Musk’s X.

Altman’s World App serves multiple functions: it’s a crypto wallet, social network, and a growing ecosystem of mini apps. According to Tools for Humanity, the app has seen its monthly user base double in just six months, now boasting 26 million users—12 million of whom have verified their identity using an orb. Within the app, users can chat through World ID-linked messages, transfer cryptocurrency, and interact with third-party mini apps, such as those developed by Kalshi, with seamless in-app transactions.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is pursuing a similar goal with X. He has openly stated his intention to turn X into a central hub for finance and social networking. Plans are already underway for Venmo-style payment features, rolling out in partnership with Visa later this year. Coincidentally—or perhaps competitively—Tools for Humanity also revealed its own partnership with Visa to launch a U.S. debit card this summer. The card will enable transactions using Worldcoin and offer exclusive rewards for AI-related services.

Aside from competing on features, both platforms aim to solve a shared challenge: combating bots and fake accounts. “It was clear to us that there was a need for something like this, that we needed some sort of way for authenticating humans in the age of AGI,” Altman said during the event. “We wanted a way to make sure that humans stayed special and central in a world where the internet was going to have lots of AI-driven content.”

Tools for Humanity CEO Alex Blania echoed this vision during a press Q&A. He pointed to Musk’s X platform as the kind of environment they hope to enhance with World ID verification. He added that bots are no longer as easily detectable as they once were: “Bots on X used to be ‘so stupid that you could see it was some crypto scam,’” he said. “Now, it’s not as clear.”

OpenAI insiders were also spotted in the audience at the event, adding fuel to speculation about a possible collaboration. Leading up to the keynote, rumors swirled that OpenAI might partner with Worldcoin for its own social network. When asked about this, Blania responded, “definitely open to it,” hinting at future developments. Unfortunately, Altman exited the venue after his keynote, leaving further questions unanswered.

As the race to build the ultimate app intensifies, Altman and Musk continue to push the boundaries of what a digital platform can be—each with their own powerful ecosystem in the making.




