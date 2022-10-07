Amazon announces Prime Fridays – Amazing offers, epic savings and more for Prime members
Prime Fridays start Oct 7th, every Friday till the end of the month-long festive celebration of this Great Indian Festival (GIF)
Amazon India today announced the launch of 'Prime Fridays' for Prime members throughout this Great Indian Festival. Starting October 7th, Prime members can enjoy amazing offers, epic savings, shopping benefits across categories, entertainment on Prime Video and Prime Music, and much more throughout the month-long festive celebrations.
Prime Fridays bring together the best of Prime on a single day when Prime members can look forward to a host of exciting offers and savings across categories, including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials, and more, along with the additional value in the form of extended warranty and screen replacement, No cost EMI options, Apay rewards, new releases and trailers on Prime Video, Diwali special playlists on Prime Music, Prime exclusive cashbacks and free delivery from top restaurants on Amazon Food, and more.
More Reasons to love Prime this festive season
Prime Fridays offer the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to make this festive season more fun and convenient. Here's a sneak peek of what's in store for Prime members:
Shopping
Exclusive shopping and saving every Friday - Starting 12 midnight on October 7 and thereafter all Fridays of the month
- Best Deals across consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty, and more
- Consumer Electronics
- Additional 3 months NCEMI on select Intel Laptops
- HP Keyboard & Mice Combo on Select HP Printers
- Up to 5% Additional off with Coupons on Select Crucial SSDs
- Additional 3 months NCEMI on select Windows 11 Laptops
- Home Entertainment & Home Appliances
- Up to Rs 500 off on Kodak, Hisense and Sansui Televisions for Prime customers only
- Up to Rs 1000 off only for Prime Customers on Sony Televisions
- Get the week's best deals on Echo and Fire TV devices during Prime Fridays
- Extra 500 off on Fire TV Stick Multipack
- Echo Smart home Prime Value Pack: Flat 76% off for Prime customers + free audible membership + paid Alexa skill
- Up to 76% off on Echo Smart home combos for Prime customers
- Exclusive for Prime Young Adult: Upto 73% off on Echo Twin Packs: Keep one, gift one
Savings
- Save big on your Prime Friday purchase
- Prime members can look forward to a 10% Instant Discount from Top Bank partners during Prime Fridays
- Make Fridays more rewarding with Amazon Pay - Prime members can avail of a host of exclusive offers and rewards on Prime Fridays! Those who sign up for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get welcome rewards worth Rs.2,500 and an unlimited 5% back on all their shopping using the card. If you are a Prime member, you can kick your vacation plans into gear with a minimum 10% Instant Discount on flight tickets and an extra up to 10% back with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, Prime members can save big on daily commutes with an exclusive upgrade to UberPremier at the price of an UberGo for 3 rides per month using Amazon Pay balance. Those looking to make some gold investments can avail of a special offer of 5% up to Rs.1,000 cashback on the purchase of Digital Gold from 10th - 24th, October 2022, while those in the gifting mood can get flat Rs.200 back on the purchase of Rs.2000 worth of Amazon Pay Gift Cards.