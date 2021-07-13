Amazon Apple Days Sale: Get Best Deals on Apple products from MacBook Pro to iPhone 12

Buying Apple devices is an expensive affair, considering Amazon Apple Days Sale: Get Best Deals on Apple products from MacBook Pro to iPhone 12Amazon Apple Days Sale: Get Best Deals on Apple products from MacBook Pro to iPhone 12Apple's premium prices on various products like the iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, and others. However, these sales are the best time to buy Apple products, and e-commerce giant Amazon is hosting its sale called "Apple Days" that will offer discounts on the latest iPhones, tablets, laptops and more of the company. The Apple Days sale will continue until the end of the week and will also feature discount offers on Apple products when using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.



These are the three main deals available on Apple products during the Apple Days sale on Amazon, which will be available until July 17. Apple's home page on Amazon also indicates that the company will continue to offer one year of Apple TV + streaming service for free to all customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) - Silver - Priced at ₹ 89,899 from ₹ 1,06,600 Released in 2019, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is still a very capable phone today. The device comes with an OLED XDR display and features the company's A13 Bionic chipset. The device features a 13mm ultra-wide camera, with a 26mm wide-angle camera with OIS and a 52mm telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - White - Priced at ₹ 70,900 from ₹ 79,900 Last year's popular Apple iPhone 12 smartphones come with rugged Ceramic Shield-protected Super Retina XDR displays and the company's fastest chipsets yet. They also come with support for 5G connectivity, a first for Apple smartphones. Users can take advantage of MagSafe for quick wireless charging and compatible accessories like wallets and cases.

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020 model) - Space Gray - Priced at ₹ 99,990 from ₹ 1,17,900 While this specific 2020 model of Apple's MacBook Pro series does not feature the Apple Silicon - M1 processor, it does come with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris graphics, an SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, a Retina display, and Touch. Bar and Touch ID and 10 hours of battery life