Amazon Discontinues Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock, Introduces Echo Spot

Amazon has officially discontinued its Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock, which was launched in 2022. The Verge reports that this model will no longer be available once current stocks are depleted. In its place, Amazon has introduced the Echo Spot, a new smart speaker with a modern twist, available for $79.99.



The Echo Spot replaces the traditional dot-matrix display of the Echo Dot with a more versatile screen, offering enhanced functionality and a fresh design. This new device is currently available in the US and provides users with a more interactive experience. However, Amazon has not provided a specific reason for discontinuing the Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock, and its availability in other markets, such as India, remains unclear.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, Liz Roland, "You can check the product page for the latest device availability, but once the inventory of this generation Echo Dot with Clock is sold through it will not be restocked," indicating a complete phase-out of this model.

The Echo Spot boasts a semi-spherical design and includes built-in access to Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. One of its standout features is the customizable display, allowing users to select from six colour options: orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue. This customization adds a personal touch to the device, enhancing the user experience.

Functionally, the Echo Spot offers more than just an alarm clock. It includes a 1.73-inch front-firing directional speaker, providing vibrant sound with clear vocals and deep bass. Users can easily control their music by double-tapping the display to skip songs. The device also displays the current temperature with an accompanying illustration, such as a sun, rain cloud, or snowflake, when asked for weather updates.

Moreover, the Echo Spot is compatible with various smart home devices, allowing users to set up Alexa Routines to automate daily tasks. The device is designed with privacy in mind, featuring multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic-off button and the ability to view and delete voice recordings.

Overall, the Echo Spot offers a fresh and interactive alternative to the discontinued Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock, promising a more engaging user experience.