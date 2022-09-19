Amazon Great India Festival sale - Buy iPhone 12 for less than Rs 40,000

Apple recently lowered the price of the iPhone 12 following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Currently, it has an MRP of Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB storage option, and the 128GB storage model costs Rs 64,900. But Amazon has good news for customers planning to buy their first iPhone. The iPhone 12 (128GB) will have a considerable price drop during Amazon's upcoming Great Indian Festival sale.



As per an official poster, the iPhone 12 will sell for less than Rs 40,000. However, exact pricing details remain unclear, and we expect some more information in future.

During the Amazon Great India Festival sale, which starts on September 23, the e-commerce platform will likely include additional sale offers to make the smartphone look more attractive to customers. With bank offers and trade-in offers, the iPhone 12 (128GB) could sell for around Rs 30,000.













We expect the base 64GB storage model to be available for an even lesser price. Readers should note that 64GB storage in 2022 may not be enough, and even Apple has discontinued this storage option for its latest-generation iPhone series. But the question remains whether customers should buy the two-year-old iPhone 12 or the newer iPhone 13/iPhone 14. Some may even be tempted to buy the iPhone SE (2022).



So, the iPhone SE (2022) has a powerful chipset, but it is primarily designed for users with moderate requirements. It could be a decent purchase for children or elderly parents. The iPhone 12 is enough for users with slightly higher demand, but it will stop receiving the new version of iOS in two years or so. Otherwise, it comes with 5G, an OLED display, dual cameras, and MagSafe charging - all things newer iPhones have. We also suggest customers keep a close eye on the iPhone 13 as it is expected to get a price cut during Amazon's Great Indian Festival.



