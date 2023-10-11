Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: 10 Budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 at 40% off

Amazon offers high-quality products at low prices in its annual sale called the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This article is about the 10 best budget smartphones available in this great 2023 Amazon sale. Budget smartphones are priced low, usually between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, but at most Rs 20,000. These smartphones are popular due to their affordability; Smartphone enthusiasts often buy cheap smartphones by exchanging their old ones.

In this article, you will find 10 budget smartphones available for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. You can get these budget smartphones at lower-than-usual prices through an Amazon sale.

Samsung Galaxy M04

An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 powers the Samsung Galaxy M04. Combined with 8 GB of RAM (4 GB physical and 4 GB virtual), the M04 shows decent performance. It has a 13MP camera for casual photography, and you can view the images on the M04's 6.5-inch HD+ display. Samsung Galaxy M04 has enough juice with its 5000 mAh battery to last all day. You can get great deals from Amazon now to buy Samsung Galaxy M04.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 has a 6000 mAh battery to give you enough time between charging sessions. And the performance during that would be excellent, thanks to the octa-core processor. You can stop worrying about running out of storage, as the Samsung Galaxy M13 allows expansion up to 1TB. The M13 has three cameras on the back: 50 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP, and it has an 8 MP front camera. You can view the gorgeous photos taken with the 50MP camera on the 6.6-inch FHD screen.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 supports 13 5G bands, delivering an ultra-fast 5G experience. Exynos 1330 processor with 5nm architecture powers this smartphone; It is an octa-core processor that can run at 2.4 GHz. Samsung Galaxy M14 has a 50 MP main camera and two 2 MP rear cameras. On the front, the M14 has a 13MP selfie camera. You can see gorgeous images on this Samsung smartphone on its 6.6-inch FHD display that supports 440 PPI with 16 million colours. Get Samsung Galaxy M14 with a no-cost EMI payable in 6 months.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs during the Amazon sale at 18,499. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price to Rs 16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12C features the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 that can run at 2.45 GHz. You can get an enhanced gaming experience with Redmi 12 C thanks to its 1 GHz CPU and 11 GB RAM (6 GB physical, 5 GB virtual). Redmi 12 C has a large 17cm display with HD+ support and comes with scratch-resistant glass. Get 400 off with a coupon when purchasing Redmi 12 C; Additionally, Amazon is offering 6 months of no-cost EMI for Redmi 12 C.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G(8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at Rs 19,999. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 18,600 by offering their old smartphones.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The Realme Narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently priced at Rs 18,499. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

Realme Nazro N53

Realme Nazro N53 has a 7.49mm design and comes in gold, giving it a royal look. Nazro N53 has a 33W charger that can quickly charge your phone; However, its 5000 mAh will ensure less frequent charging sessions. Nazro has a 50MP AI camera to capture stunning photos of your special moments. Buy Nazro N53 now and get INR 1000 with a coupon.

iQOO Z7s 5G

The iQOO Z7s 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant currently retails at Rs 17,999. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G

The TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at Rs 19,999. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price to Rs 18,600 by offering their old smartphones.