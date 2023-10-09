Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: 5 Best Deals on Smartphones iPhone 13 and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival: If you've been in the market for a great deal on a smartphone, you could get one right now with huge discounts. Amazon's 2023 sale started on October 8, offering huge discounts and other deals on various products like smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more. It is one of the year's biggest sales, and buyers can get attractive smartphone deals from the world's top brands.



So, check out the top 5 deals on flagship smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival between iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.

1. iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC that also powers the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. You get a 12MP dual camera setup on the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. Although iPhones tend to come with a high price tag, you can buy the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 48999 during the Amazon sale.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the back, led by the 200MP primary camera. It also has a 12MP ultra wide angle, 10MP 3X telephoto lens and 10MP 10X telephoto lens. All of these cameras combine to offer 100X zoom capabilities. During the Great Amazon Indian Festival, you can get it for Rs. 116999, including all offers.

3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a larger 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display. The phone features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800 mAh battery. It also supports 30W charging and 5W wireless charging. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced at Rs. 72999 during Amazon sale, including all offers.

4. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4820 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 120W. You can get the Xiaomi 13 Pro for just Rs. 69999 during the Amazon sale.

5. iQOO 11

The iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A triple camera system on the back with a 50MP primary sensor powered by the V2 chip. It also has 120W FlashCharge support, which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes. You can buy it at a net effective price of Rs. 48299 during the Amazon sale.