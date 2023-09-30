Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Deals, Bank Offers & More

Amazon has announced that the much-anticipated Great Indian Festival will begin on October 8 with 24-hour early access for Prime members and over 25,000 products to be available through 'Kick Starter Deals' starting October 26. The e-commerce giant promises 'never seen before' deals on a wide range of products during this sale. The mega sale was reportedly scheduled to begin on October 10, but the dates were moved forward after rival Flipkart's announcement on Thursday.



Top deals during Amazon's Great Indian Festival:

Amazon promises discounts of up to 65% on appliances, 60% on televisions and everyday items, and discounts ranging from 50 to 80% on the best fashion and beauty products. The company will also offer the option of no-cost EMI to purchase top mobile phones, televisions, laptops, home appliances and other electronic items.

Amazon says the latest smartphones will be available at a starting price of ₹5,699, and the 5G phones will start at ₹8,999 during the Great Indian Festival.

Like every year, Amazon offers great discounts on its own range of items. This year, Amazon promises discounts of up to 55% on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle e-readers, and Alexa smart home combos during the Great Indian Festival.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Bank offers

To make the most of the offers on Amazon, customers can use SBI Bank credit or debit cards to get a 10% discount. Amazon Pay ICICI can also get unlimited 5% cashback, while customers who apply for a new card will be eligible for "welcome rewards worth INR 2,500."

Amazon is also offering 10% cash back on the purchase of Amazon Pay gift cards, and customers planning a trip can get up to 40% cash back on booking hotels, flights, train tickets, and more.