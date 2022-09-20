Amazon Great Indian Festival: Buy iPhone 12 for Rs 40000

The iPhone 12 will have an unexpected price drop during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. Launched in 2020 as Apple's flagship smartphone and positioned as a more affordable variant of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 remains one of the best options for around Rs. 50,000. With the iPhone 14 in the picture, the iPhone 12 is now more affordable, and third-party providers are lowering prices even further to make it an incredible deal.



During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, the iPhone 12 will be priced even lower than Apple's list price on its online store. The price is expected to be at the same level as last year's iPhone 11 price. So, for almost Rs 40,000, you have the option to buy an iPhone with all the modern iPhone conveniences, although Android phones at this price still offer better features. Here's a quick look at the new iPhone 12 price during Amazon's sale.

iPhone 12 price drops during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Although Amazon has not yet proudly listed the new price on its website, tipster Abhishek Yadav has gotten hold of a poster on Amazon showing a very low price on the iPhone 12. It says that the iPhone 12 will drop as low as Rs. 42,999 during the sale period. Moreover, this price will be applicable without any card offer so anyone can get this iPhone 12 offer. Also, there will be SBI card offers which can reduce the price by additional Rs. 4,000. This could make it an even better deal than the current iPhone SE 3rd Gen prices.

For that price, the iPhone 12 costs about the same as the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and no one can get past the fact that it's undoubtedly a much better phone than the latter. Despite running an older A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity, and real-world performance is comparable to the iPhone SE 3. Then there's the 6.1-inch OLED screen, which is bigger, more significant, and attractive. Also, it has two more excellent 12MP cameras on the back and a 12MP front camera for gaming. Battery life is good, and there's also support for MagSafe charging.