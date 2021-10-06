Amazon Great Indian Festival – Dyson Offers Amazing Deals on Air Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale went live on October 3 offering buyers amazing deals on various products. The sale is the perfect time to buy Dyson products you have been planning to buy for the longest time. During this sale, Dyson is offering great discounts on its air purifiers and vacuum cleaners. Dyson has a variant of vacuum cleaners that are perfect to ease your tedious task of cleaning your home and air purifiers that keep your home germs free. We have listed out the list of the best vacuum cleaners and air purifiers deals available on the Amazon Great Indian Festival that you should not miss.



1. Find discounts on these Dyson Air Purifiers

a. Dyson Hot+ Cool air purifier is offered at Rs. 39,900

 Automatically cleans and heats a whole room properly, capturing 99.95% of harmful pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

 The only air purifier and heater in one.

 Scientifically tested to capture pollutants as small as PM0.1, including bacteria and viruses.

 Senses and displays PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2 in real-time.

b. Dyson Pure cool Advance Technology tower is available at Rs. 32,900

 Automatically cleans and heats a whole room properly, capturing 99.95% of harmful pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

 The only air purifier and heater in one.

 Scientifically tested to capture pollutants as small as PM0.1, including bacteria and viruses.

 Senses and displays PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2 in real-time.

2. Check out the discounts on Dyson Vacuum Cleaners.

a. Dyson V8 is offered at just Rs. 27,900

Dyson has designed this versatile V8 Absolute + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to make your home absolutely clean and free from any kind of dust and allergies. This lightweight handheld device has no cords to unravel or to be plugged in, so you can easily use it to clean your sofas, mattresses, curtains and even your vehicles. It comes with a rechargeable nickel-manganese-cobalt battery and it offers a powerful suction capacity to capture up to 99.97% of microscopic dust particles. Use it to clean hard floor surfaces or carpets, this appliance is simply a great investment.

b. Dyson V11 Absolute Pro now comes at an offer price of Rs. 44,900

This is Dyson's most powerful intelligent vacuum. With the new Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (Gold) cord-free vacuum cleaner, owners can now use the power, intelligence and versatility of our proprietary vacuum technology for up to two hours, enabling high-powered cleaning for longer.