Amazon Great Indian Festival - Samsung India announces offers on Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung has announced exciting offers on a range of Galaxy Smartphones for the festive season. As part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival, consumers can enjoy great discounts on devices like Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, M32 Prime Edition and Galaxy M13.



Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G will be available at an exciting price of INR 26999 (MRP: INR 74999). Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. In Amazon's biggest deal of the year, Galaxy S22 will be available at INR 52999. Consumers can purchase Galaxy S22 Ultra for INR 91999 and avail of the Galaxy Watch4 by paying an additional INR 2999. The premium Galaxy S22 series is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with pro-grade cameras for great-looking photos even in low light with Nightography.

Also, there will be exciting offers on the popular Galaxy M series. Galaxy M13, M33 5G, M53 5G, and M32 Prime Edition will be available at an attractive price of INR 8499, INR 11999, 19999 and INR 10349, respectively. Consumers can avail of these exciting offers on Amazon's Great Indian Festival. Offers on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy M32 Prime Edition are live, while Galaxy M13 offers will start on September 22 for Prime members.