Amazon India Announces 'Apple Days': Check offers and discounts on iPhones, MacBook

If you are looking forward to buying Apple products and waiting for the right time to get maximum discount and best offers, Amazon India is giving you a chance. Tonight from 12 AM, i.e. July 19 Amazon will start its 'Apple Days'. This will offer the best deals on the latest iPhones, MacBook, Watch and more and this will last until July 25.

During this sale, users can get flat Rs 5,400 discount on iPhone 11, which is available at ₹62,900; iPhone 8 Plus can be bought at ₹41,500. Moreover, customers will also get affordable finance options like no-cost EMI and additional discounts by using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Though, you will also be able to get one month of free trial for Apple TV+ on buying an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV. After the free trial gets over, it will cost you ₹99 per month.

For now, the listing shows the iPhone 8 Plus at ₹35,000 discount from the MRP along with discounts on Apple iPad, Watch Series 4 and other products also.

During Apple Days on Amazon, customers can get deals on accessories by saving up to ₹5,000 on iPad and flat ₹1,000 off on Apple Watch Series 3 with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers will have a chance to avail an instant discount of ₹7,000 on Apple Macbook Pro using HDFC debit and credit cards.

Amazon is giving discounts and offers on Apple iPhones can be seen as Amazon's one of the attempts to clear the stock on old iPhones before the new arrivals in September-October timeline.