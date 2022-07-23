Amazon Prime Day: Discover Joy with uber cool offers on home appliances 

Get ready for Amazon Prime Day, which kicks off in India on 23rd July 2022 at 12:00 AM and runs through July 24, 2022. Discover joy with two days of great deals and new product launches across various categories, including home appliances. Prime members can enjoy benefits on appliances including washing machines, ACs, refrigerators & other appliances from popular brands like Samsung, IFB, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, and more.

If you're not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 1,499/year or INR 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free & fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can avail the 'Youth Offer' and get a 50% discount on their Prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.

Here are some of the popular products for members on Amazon.in with great deals from sellers during Prime Day 2022.

Get up to 60% off on Washing Machines, ACs & other Appliances

· Samsung 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine: Bring home the Samsung washing machine this Prime Day that features Center Jet technology which improves washing effectiveness by preventing tangled laundry, Diamond Drum for an effective wash, Powerful Filtration for cleaner laundry and Quick Wash Mode for your busy life. Get all of this at INR 14,590 with no-cost EMI, NCEMI and Exchange offers.

· LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine: This easy-to-use, smart home inverter technology washing machine from LG is a must-buy for a small family. It comes with energy-saving technology, a revolutionary waterproof motor that doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league. Get it on Amazon.in for INR 15,940 with no-cost EMI and cashback offers.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: Beat the heat and humidity in the air with the LG AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling. It has a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. It is the most energy efficient and has the lowest-noise operation. Other key features include a safe and high-performing ADC sensor, HD filter with anti-virus protection, ocean black fin to offer protection from dust and corrosion and low gas detection. Get this for INR 43,490 during Prime Day with no-cost EMI and cashback offers.

· IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven: Make your cooking routine easier with IFB Microwave ovens that come with express cooking options, overheat protection, auto defrost and a child lock feature. Available during Prime Day for INR 13,749 with additional financial benefits and cashback offers.

New launches

· IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine with 2X Power Dual Steam: Get the cleanest wash with the fully automatic IFB front load washing machine. This machine is suitable for large families and boasts features such as a 2x power steam cycle, 3D washing technology, cradle wash and high-low voltage protection. It will be available on Prime Day for INR 37,390.

· LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator: Bring home the LG frost-free refrigerator that comes with Smart Inverter Compressor that is designed to give energy efficiency, longer freshness retention and less noise. It is a convertible fridge that helps convert the freezer to the fridge, thus increasing the storage capacity of your refrigerator with just one touch. It also offers Smart Diagnosis and comes with auto smart connect technology that helps connect your refrigerator to the home inverter every time the power goes off. It will be a perfect addition to your home this Prime Day! Get it on Amazon.in for INR 38,990.

· Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney: Modernize your kitchen with the sleek-looking chimney from Faber. It comes with various features, including Autoclean Technology that helps in cleaning the oil and other residues without any manual intervention, Gesture Control that enables easy operation by a simple wave of your hand, Smart LED, 1200 m3/hr Suction Power, Filter less technology, Touch Control, Powerful Motor and much more. Add this to your kitchen this Prime Day for INR 11,990.

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India is not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.