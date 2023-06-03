Amazon to use AI to check damaged products before shipping

Amazon will take the help of AI to fix the problem of shipping damaged products. As per the Wall Street Journal report, Amazon is significantly changing its warehouses to ensure that customers receive products in good condition. They are using artificial intelligence (AI) to check items before shipping. This means fewer damaged products will be shipped, and the order picking and packing process will be faster. It is also a step to have more automation in Amazon warehouses.

Currently, Amazon warehouse workers must carefully examine each item for signs of damage. Most of the time, the workers can't pay attention to the minor damage because the product load is too much. The process of manually reviewing the products is also time-consuming and challenging, especially since most items are usually in excellent condition. By using AI, Amazon hopes to improve the efficiency of its warehouses, especially when it comes to inspecting items and making sure they are of good quality.

This decision by Amazon follows a trend in the industry to use AI in logistics. Many companies seek ways to make their operations more agile and efficient. Amazon wants to automate more warehouse tasks to reduce the physical strain on human workers and address labour shortages.

Using AI in logistics means developing technology that can replace tasks typically performed by humans, such as picking items, packing orders, and checking for damage. This technology must accurately perform these tasks, including identifying damaged items.

AI inspection occurs during the pick and pack stages of the storage process. As items are picked and placed into order bins, they pass through an imaging station, where they are checked for accuracy. Now with AI, this imaging station also examines items for damage. If an item is marked as damaged, a human worker looks closely at it. If the item appears undamaged, it proceeds to the packaging stage and is then shipped to the customer.