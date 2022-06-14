Amazon.com suffered a partial outage

E-commerce giant Amazon faced a partial outage on Monday, around 10:30 p.m. IST. Thousands of users were reportedly unable to access or use the website during this period. Many users complained about product pages not loading or loading slowly and missing information on the page. Some users even received an error message when trying to access the pages. The outage lasted for several hours, but it now appears that the normal functionality of the website has been restored.



On Monday, Downdetector, a collaborative website that tracks whenever a large website becomes unresponsive or faces issues, reported more than 11,000 incidents of outage issues with Amazon, according to a Reuters report. The first reports started coming in around 10:30 p.m. IST. Many took to social media websites to ask if Amazon was down. The problem persisted for hours and eventually, normal functionality was restored at 1 a.m. IST.

According to a report by The Verge, the issue did not stem from Amazon Web Services (AWS), meaning that other Amazon customer websites including Netflix, Facebook, Twitch, LinkedIn, BBC and others were not affected during this time. interruption. it was limited to the Amazon.com website.

Amazon has not commented on the outage and the reasons behind the website outage remain unknown at this time.



