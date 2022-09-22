Amazon.in Great Indian Festival 2022 – Best deals on smartphones, TVs, tablets, electronics and more

Amazon.in's biggest festive celebration, the 'Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022' brings a host of deals & offers on products from lakhs of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs), and popular brands. Customers can get exciting deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories, including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon Devices, and more. Customers will also have the opportunity to shop from a range of products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories and great offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2,000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, boAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Havells, Wipro, and many more.

Win More, Shop More with Amazon Pay: Customers get a chance to win up to INR 7,500 in rewards during the Great Indian Festival. All they need to do is shop on Amazon.in or pay bills, recharge their phone, and add or send money using Amazon Pay to unlock a variety of festive deals which can be redeemed on shopping during the Great Indian Festival. Moreover, a customer who is making his/her first Amazon Pay transaction on bill payments, recharge, and more will get INR 50 back. Additionally, to make festive shopping easy and more rewarding, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy rewards up to INR 2,500 as a welcome offer, and those who sign-up for Amazon Pay Later can get a flat INR 150 back along with instant credit up to INR 60,000 basis eligibility. All new Amazon Pay UPI sign up's will get 10% cashback up to INR 50, while those gifting their loved ones Amazon Pay Gift Cards can enjoy up to 10% cashback on each purchase.

Here are some top deals & offers by participating sellers this 'Amazon Great Indian Festival'

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories with offers on bestselling models across all price bands.

Smartphones starting INR 5,489 and mobile accessories starting INR 49.

Mobile Dhamaka offers total benefits up to INR 1500 where customers can get free earphones up to INR 1,290 on select budget smartphones and free screen replacement.









OnePlus devices at attractive prices - Bumper savings of up to INR 11,000 with additional exchange offers of up to INR 10,000 on select devices. Customers can now avail up to 9 months of No Cost EMI. The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at INR 32,999 and INR 61,999 respectively (includes additional discounts of up to INR 6,000 with SBI bank cards). This Diwali the newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition will be available at INR 29,499 including bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback. Get the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G starting at INR 16,999 including INR 1500 bank cashback. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with 65W SuperVOOC Fast charging starting at INR 21,999 including INR 1,500 Bank cashback and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G starting from INR 26,499 including bank cashback of INR 2,500.

Xiaomi phones starting at just INR 6,499 - The newly launched Redmi 11 prime 5G comes with a 50MP AI Triple Camera and India's first Helio G99 and will be available for INR 11,999. Redmi A1, another new launch that comes with Mediatek Helio A22 and a 8MP dual camera and leather texture design will be available for INR 5849. Get up to 15% off on Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi Note 11 Series this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Great deals on Samsung Smartphones - Samsung Galaxy M13 with attractive features such as 50 MP triple camera, 6000 mAh battery, FHD+ display and upto 12 GB expandable RAM will be available at its lowest price ever of INR 8,499. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available during this Great Indian Festival with starting price of INR 11,999. The Samsung Galaxy M53 with features such as 5G, sAmoled 120 Hz display and Segment best 108 MP camera will be on offer at INR 19,999. Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 at INR 52,999 with features such as Nightography camera and snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a discount of 38%. Savings on Samsung S20 FE 5G wherein the flagship smartphone will be available at a flat 64% discount at INR 26,999. Newly launched Samsung M32 Prime with 64MP camera and FHD+ sAmoled 90Hz refresh display will be available for INR 10,499 with a free 3-month Amazon Prime membership.

iQOO Smartphones starting from INR 11, 499 - The newly launched iQOO Z6 Lite 5G with World's first SD 4 Gen 1 processor will be available at INR 11,499. The iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available at an attractive price of INR 25,999. Customers will now be able to the iQOO Z6 44W at INR 11499 and iQOO Z6 5G at INR 14,499. Customers can get their hands on the powerful iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro at INR 35,990 and INR 56,990. iQOO Z6 pro will be available at a low price of INR 17,999. On select iQOO models there will be up to 9 months of no cost EMI along with 6 Months of free screen replacement.

New and exciting offers on realme devices starting from INR 5799 - realme narzo 50i, with an octa-core processor will be available for INR 5,799. realme narzo 50i prime will be launched at an attractive price of INR 6,999. Both these models will come with a free boAt earphone worth INR 1,290. The realme 50A prime that comes with FHD+ display, 50 MP triple camera and a sport light design will be available for INR 8,999. The 5G models from realme namely realme narzo 50 5G and realme narzo 50 Pro will start from INR 11,999 and will also come with discounts up to INR 1,500 on Amazon Pay.

Get the iPhone 12 for INR 39,999 during Prime Early Access. The price is inclusive of bank offers, coupons, and Amazon Pay cashback. In addition to the above offers, customer can also avail Amazon Pay Rewards worth INR 2,000 on iPhone 12.





Great deals from Tecno - The Tecno Spark 9 with power packed features like 7GB expandable RAM smartphone will be available at INR 7,289. The Tecno Camon 19 pro mondrian, India's first multi-color changing smartphone with 64MP RGBW Lens and OIS will be available for customers at INR 16,499. Tecno pop 5 LTE, the bestseller from Tecno portfolio will be available at INR 5,489. Both these models will come with a free boAt earphone worth INR 1,290.

Mobile accessories - Headsets will be available for the first time ever starting at INR 99. Powerbanks will be available starting INR 549 while cases & covers will be available starting INR 49. Cables & chargers will be available starting at just INR 49.



Large Appliances & TVs

This festive season upgrade your TV, choose from 350+ TVs at the lowest prices. Get up to 70% off on TVs & appliances with an additional cashback of up to INR 10,750 on cart value, no-Cost EMI starting INR 291/month, and next-day installation for select brands with safe, scheduled deliveries.



Get an extended warranty only at 99 for complete appliance protection for a complete 1 year. Upgrade your home by exchanging your appliance and get up to 14,000 off.





Consumer Electronics Up to 80% off on Electronics & accessories | Up to 24 months No Cost EMI | Up to INR 30,000 off on exchange |Save up to INR 10,000+ Amazon Coupons. Price of the year on washing machines starting 5,999; Upgrade your home with front load washing machines at the price of top load washing only starting 15,999. Buy top loads at a price of semi-automatics starting from INR 10,499.

Side-by-side refrigerators starting INR 39,999, with exchange offers up to INR 14,000

Double door refrigerators starting INR 16,990 and no-Cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Get a freebie worth INR 499 with every single door refrigerator

Split air conditioners starting INR 14,999; never before price on an inverter split air conditioner. The most energy efficient ACs 4 & 5 Star ACs at affordable prices starting from INR 20,999.

5-in-1 Convertible ACs starting from INR 27,490 and smart ACs for your modern home from INR 28,999.