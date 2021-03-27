Among Us: Things to know about the latest updates

Among Us will receive its most extensive update until March 31st. The new update will bring the long-awaited map "The Airship" and add support for accounts. Innersloth has posted a blog that explains how the Among Us accounts will work.

Accounts have been entered for two key reasons: reporting and moderation. Innersloth plans to add a friend system and also the ability to transfer your cosmetics between devices. However, this will happen at a later stage.

Once the accounts are available on Among Us, you will be able to report someone in the game if they are misbehaving. This can include "inappropriate names, inappropriate chat, cheating/hacking, and harassment/misconduct." Reported accounts may face temporary or permanent bans in some cases.

Innersloth does not yet allow multiple account linking. So if you play through Steam, it will only stay on Steam. But the developers have confirmed that it will arrive soon. It will also require account creation to access two features: free chat and display names. If you don't create an account, you will only have access to a quick chat. You will also need an account to change your display name freely. If you don't, you will have to settle for random names. Another update is that the usernames in Among Us will not be unique, so two or more players can have the same username.

Innersloth has also highlighted the rules for minors. Players under the minimum age for digital consent must obtain permission from a parent or guardian to create an account. There is also a guest mode in which minors can play without having an account.