Apple agrees to compensate these iPhone 6, 7 or SE series users; Know why

Apple has finally started compensating select iPhone users for allegedly slowing down the phone's performance. In a story that began five years ago, iPhone users found themselves in a fight with tech giant Apple, claiming that their iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE were being deliberately slowed down. The accusations flew, and the Cupertino-based company stood its ground. They agreed to slow down the devices but said they had no bad intentions. However, in a twist, Apple chose the settlement path in 2020, agreeing to a substantial payment of up to $500 million to avoid a potentially costly legal showdown, Reuters reported.



According to a Silicon Valley report, a recent decision allowed Apple to start giving money to people who weren't happy because their iPhones were deliberately slow. Tyson Redenbarger, a legal advocate for these iPhone users, believes each person could get around $65, around Rs 5000 in Indian money. This could mean that the issue could finally be coming to an end, as mentioned on SiliconValley.com.

In 2016, Apple admitted that it deliberately made older iPhones slower. But they said they did it to prevent phones from suddenly shutting down, not to be mean. The Verge reported this. Apple was speaking like a very good speaker, explaining why it did it.

But not everyone was swayed by this explanation. Certain iPhone owners were unsatisfied and banded together, forming a class action lawsuit against the powerful tech giant in 2018. The list of affected iPhones reads like a digital list:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

In the world of law, there was a big disagreement with Apple. At first, they said they had done nothing wrong, but in 2020 they changed their minds and wanted to put things right. They agreed to pay between $310 million and $500 million. At first, the people who complained could have received $25 each. But two iPhone owners wanted more and said no to the first offer. This week, they were told they wouldn't get any more, which means Apple can start handing out money to angry iPhone users.

Who is eligible for compensation?

If you had an iPhone 6, 7, or the first SE model, you might be wondering if you'll get any money as part of the compensation. Unfortunately, you can't get it now if you didn't apply before October 6, 2020. The possibility of obtaining compensation is over if you miss that date. You had to register with your serial number on a website set up by the company to register complaints that faced issues with the performance of your iPhone.

Three years ago, a special website was created for people to say they wanted money. They had to write down their iPhones' serial numbers to prove they had one. They could choose to receive the money at their bank or through a check sent by mail. This shows how payment is changing with new ways like the internet.