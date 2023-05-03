Apple and Google unite to fight stalkers and trackers

Apple and Google unite to fight people who use tracking devices like AirTags to track or track others without their permission. They have devised a new set of rules (called "industry specifications") to help prevent this misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices.



This new set of rules will make Bluetooth location-tracking devices compatible with iOS (Apple's operating system for the iPhone) and Android (Google's operating system for many other smartphones). This means that if someone tries to use a tracking device to stalk or track another person without their permission, both iOS and Android devices will be able to detect it and send alerts to the victim. Several other companies, such as Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee, have agreed to follow these new rules and incorporate these anti-stalking capabilities into their tracking devices.

Bluetooth location tracking devices help users find personal items like their keys, wallet, luggage and more through collaborative search networks. However, they can also be misused for unwanted tracking of people. Unfortunately, there have been far too many cases of people using Apple AirTags to stalk their exes, friends and family. In most cases, the AirTag or other tracking devices have been secretly placed in a victim's bag or car without their knowledge.

"Apple launched AirTag to give users the peace of mind knowing where to find their most important items. We built AirTag and the Find My network with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — and we continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is being used as intended. This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android," said Ron Huang, Apple's vice president of Sensing and Connectivity.

The specification has been submitted as an Internet-Draft through the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), a leading standards development organization. Interested parties are encouraged to review and give feedback over the next three months. After the comment period, Apple and Google will partner to address feedback and release a production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking alerts by the end of this year that will then be supported in future versions of iOS and Android.