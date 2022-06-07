Apple announces new MacBook Air with M2 chip and MagSafe

Apple's WWDC isn't an event that traditionally includes various hardware announcements, but a new MacBook Air nonetheless took to the stage during the keynote. The new 2022 model is designed around the more powerful M2 processor, and its design is closer to that of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, with a squarer appearance than the traditional wedge shape. It features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack. It is 11mm thick and weighs 2.7lbs. It will be available in silver, space grey and the new "starlight" and "midnight" colours.



This MacBook Air will be available in July starting at $1,199. The M1-based Air will continue to be available for $999.

The 2022 MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch display with smaller bezels surrounding it. Apple says it has 500 nits of maximum brightness. It features a quiet, fanless design, which is impressive given the performance gains Apple claims to get from the M2. Apple says it's 40 percent faster than the previous model.

In terms of some of the small but essential specs, this MacBook Air is getting a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam and new microphones and speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Apple is offering a new power adapter that features two USB-C ports, allowing you to fast charge to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

Not to be left out of the news, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro will also get the M2 update. So for all Touch Bar lovers out there, you can have the best performance with an interesting way to control your row of functions. This model will be available for $1,299.



